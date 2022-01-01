https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6791662Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEducation Instagram post template, learn to gain knowledge and to develop quote psdMorePremiumID : 6791662View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.91 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.91 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEducation Instagram post template, learn to gain knowledge and to develop quote psdMore