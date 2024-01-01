rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6791920
Png Happy Birthday typography sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Png Happy Birthday typography sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6791920

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Png Happy Birthday typography sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More