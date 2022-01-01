https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6794267Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen leaf frame background, white design psdMorePremiumID : 6794267View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 206.7 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green leaf frame background, white design psdMore