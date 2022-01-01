https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798226Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Woman in the Garden sticker, Monet's famous painting, torn paper transparent background remixed by rawpixel MorePremiumID : 6798226View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2134 x 3200 pxCompatible with :Png Woman in the Garden sticker, Monet's famous painting, torn paper transparent background remixed by rawpixel More