https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6800117Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Winslow Homer's Veteran in a New Field border sticker, transparent background remixed by rawpixel MorePremiumID : 6800117View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 450 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 563 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1500 pxCompatible with :Png Winslow Homer's Veteran in a New Field border sticker, transparent background remixed by rawpixel More