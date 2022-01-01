https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6804475Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn tree png sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6804475View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1499 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2504 x 2505 pxCompatible with :Autumn tree png sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundMore