https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6805331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecorative frame collage element, drawing illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6805331View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 4.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 402.91 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Decorative frame collage element, drawing illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More