https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6805634Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower ornament collage element, drawing illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6805634View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 77.09 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Flower ornament collage element, drawing illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More