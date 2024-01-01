https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6815453Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHeart flower collage element, cute illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6815453View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 9.12 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Heart flower collage element, cute illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More