https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6817606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusiness people background, brainstorming together, remixed media design psdMorePremiumID : 6817606View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 310.65 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Business people background, brainstorming together, remixed media design psdMore