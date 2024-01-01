rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819209
Plus png sticker math symbol illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plus png sticker math symbol illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6819209

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Plus png sticker math symbol illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More