https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6820838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinesswoman background, business technology, remixed media designMorePremiumID : 6820838View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 3000 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4500 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 77.56 MBBusinesswoman background, business technology, remixed media designMore