https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6821067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed rose scribble clipart, nature illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6821067View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 160.31 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Red rose scribble clipart, nature illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More