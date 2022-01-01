https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6821103Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTea cup and fruit illustration, van Gogh-inspired still life artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 6821103View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2067 x 2067 px | 300 dpi | 47.39 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2067 x 2067 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tea cup and fruit illustration, van Gogh-inspired still life artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelMore