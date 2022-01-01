https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6821272Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStay healthy Instagram story template, wellness remixed media vectorMorePremiumID : 6821272View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 11.83 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 11.83 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontStay healthy Instagram story template, wellness remixed media vectorMore