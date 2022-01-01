https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6822058Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBook sticker png, van Gogh-inspired artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 6822058View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 690 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 863 pxBest Quality PNG 1737 x 999 pxCompatible with :Book sticker png, van Gogh-inspired artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore