https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6830676Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFarmer collage element, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 6830676View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 41.26 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Farmer collage element, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelMore