https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6847699Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMiniature Schnauzer puppy png sticker, pet animal image, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6847699View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1072 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1340 px Best Quality PNG 1873 x 1673 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Miniature Schnauzer puppy png sticker, pet animal image, transparent backgroundMore