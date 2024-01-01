rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6848592
First aid box png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

First aid box png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6848592

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

First aid box png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More