https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6848599Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStartup business Instagram post template, abstract remixed media vectorMorePremiumID : 6848599View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 49.46 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 49.46 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontStartup business Instagram post template, abstract remixed media vectorMore