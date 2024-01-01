rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6848625
Zucchini png sticker food illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Zucchini png sticker food illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6848625

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Zucchini png sticker food illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More