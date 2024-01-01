rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6860773
Man carving statue png sticker handicraft illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man carving statue png sticker handicraft illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6860773

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Man carving statue png sticker handicraft illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More