https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6861025Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMental health poster template, creative remixed media vectorMorePremiumID : 6861025View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 75.71 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 75.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontMental health poster template, creative remixed media vectorMore