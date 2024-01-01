rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6864827
Stainless steel ruler clipart, stationery illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stainless steel ruler clipart, stationery illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6864827

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Stainless steel ruler clipart, stationery illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More