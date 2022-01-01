https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6867393Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFinancial planning banner template, business remixed media vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6867393View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 43.63 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 43.63 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 43.63 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontFinancial planning banner template, business remixed media vectorMore