rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870623
Baseball glove png sticker sport equipment illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Baseball glove png sticker sport equipment illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6870623

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Baseball glove png sticker sport equipment illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More