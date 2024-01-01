rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870671
Needle nose pliers png sticker handyman tool illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Needle nose pliers png sticker handyman tool illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6870671

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Needle nose pliers png sticker handyman tool illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More