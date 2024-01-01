rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870689
Cutting pliers png sticker handyman tool illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cutting pliers png sticker handyman tool illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6870689

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Cutting pliers png sticker handyman tool illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More