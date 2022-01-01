https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6871472Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAnimal spirits banner template, business remixed media vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6871472View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 59.05 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 59.05 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 59.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontDownload AllAnimal spirits banner template, business remixed media vectorMore