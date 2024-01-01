https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6879415Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEgyptian pyramid sticker, famous landmark isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 6879415View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2585 x 1675 px | 300 dpi | 51.11 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 778 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2585 x 1675 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Egyptian pyramid sticker, famous landmark isolated image psdMore