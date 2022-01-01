https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6903252Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStop global warming poster template, environment remixed media psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6903252View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 183.62 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 183.62 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Caveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontDownload AllStop global warming poster template, environment remixed media psdMore