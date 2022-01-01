https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6907224Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract surreal banner template, positive quote remixed media vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6907224View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.08 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.08 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Junge by CyrealDownload Junge fontAbstract surreal banner template, positive quote remixed media vectorMore