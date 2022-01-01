https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6907290Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract surreal banner template, positive quote remixed media psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6907290View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.93 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.93 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 17.93 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Junge by CyrealDownload Junge fontAbstract surreal banner template, positive quote remixed media psdMore