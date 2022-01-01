https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6910219Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpecial offer banner template, sale, shopping remixed media vectorMorePremiumID : 6910219View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.77 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.77 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSpecial offer banner template, sale, shopping remixed media vectorMore