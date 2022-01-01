https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6910239Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpecial offer banner template, sale, shopping remixed media psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6910239View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.25 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.25 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.25 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSpecial offer banner template, sale, shopping remixed media psdMore