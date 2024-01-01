Japanese bonsai tree sticker, houseplant isolated image psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 6912424 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 3602 x 3602 px | 300 dpi | 105.57 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3602 x 3602 px | 300 dpi

Free Download