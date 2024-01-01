Ukraine and Great Britain will continue to strengthen anti-war coalition - Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting with Boris Johnson in Kyiv. April 9, 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson who arrived in Kyiv.



The President thanked the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for his visit to Ukraine at a difficult time for our country.



"This visit is a manifestation of strong, significant, constant support of the United Kingdom for Ukraine. We appreciate it and will remember it," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Original public domain image from Flickr