Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to the wounded defenders of Ukraine undergoing treatment at a military hospital. March 13, 2022

The militaries were taken to this medical institution with injuries of varying severity after the fighting in the Kyiv region.



The Head of State awarded the militaries with orders and medals for courage and dedication, as well as honored the hospital staff for exemplary work in difficult conditions.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the hospital's management, asked about the needs of the institution and the special measures taken during the war.