The President honored the Heroes of Kruty. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of honoring the Heroes of Kruty.

The Head of State laid flowers to the memorial cross to the Heroes of Kruty in Askold's Grave in Kyiv. Original public domain image from Flickr