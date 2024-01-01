https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918278Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe President of Ukraine met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland. February 1, 2022Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6918278View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe President of Ukraine met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland. February 1, 2022More