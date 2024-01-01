Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of governments of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia in Kyiv. March 15, 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Jarosław Kaczyński, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala and Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša who arrived in Kyiv.



The President of Ukraine thanked the heads of government of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia for the support their countries provide to Ukraine, as well as for their personal visit to Kyiv.



"At a time when many ambassadors have left Ukraine in connection with the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, these dignitaries, leaders of their beautiful independent European states, fear nothing, care for our fate more, and they are here to support us. This is a great courageous, correct and friendly step. And I am sure that with such friends, with such countries, with such neighbors and partners, we will really be able to win," Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters after the meeting.



The President noted that the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against the aggressor state, as well as the prospects of Ukraine's membership in the European Union.



The interlocutors also touched upon plans to rebuild our country after the end of hostilities. In this context, international assistance in replenishing the relevant reconstruction funds already established by the Ukrainian government is important.



"We know for sure that everything we are discussing will reach the positive goal for our country, our security and our future," the President stressed. Original public domain image from Flickr