https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMeeting of the President with the SES employees who took part in eliminating the consequences of Russian aggression.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6918295View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMeeting of the President with the SES employees who took part in eliminating the consequences of Russian aggression.More