Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the celebrations of the AFU Day in Kharkiv: Thanks to our soldiers we feel only pride. December 6, 2021

During a working trip to the east of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in ceremonial events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which took place on Svobody. Original public domain image from Flickr