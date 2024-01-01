President honored memory of the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy. September 29, 2021

On the 80th anniversary of the mass shooting in Babyn Yar in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid flowers at a monument to the citizens executed by Nazis in Babyn Yar and put an icon lamp at the foot of the Menorah memorial.



The ceremony was also attended by Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.



The memory of the victims was honored by the moment of silence. Original public domain image from Flickr