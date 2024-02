President at the opening of the seventh session of the Verkhovna Rada: We need the unity of all, always and in everything. February 1, 2022

At a solemn sitting on the occasion of the opening of the seventh session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed representatives of the three branches of government and society with a call for unity for the sake of the future of our country. Original public domain image from Flickr