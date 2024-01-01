rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918346
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson walked around the center of Kyiv. April 9, 2022

Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
6918346

Editorial use only

