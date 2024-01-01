President made a test trip on a new train made in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected the DPKr-3 regional diesel train, which was built this year at PJSC “Kryukov Railway Car Building Works”.



The Head of State made a test trip on the diesel train on the route from Darnytsia technical station to Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station.



During a short trip, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC “Kryukov Railway Car Building Works” Volodymyr Prykhodko told the President that the train meets Ukrainian and European standards, so if one considers the possibility of exporting it, the only question is the width of the railway track. In addition, the body model is designed in such a way that it is suitable for running on suburban and regional routes, it is also designed for high platforms. Original public domain image from Flickr