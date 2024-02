President of Ukraine meets with the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland in Kyiv.-February 23, 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a meeting with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, who arrived in Ukraine on a working visit.



Negotiations between the leaders of the three states are taking place at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv. Original public domain image from Flickr