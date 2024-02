In Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Presidents of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. April 13, 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis who are on a visit to Ukraine. Original public domain image from Flickr