Urban park in Kyiv, Ukrain.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, who is visiting Ukraine, came to the urban park on the territory of the National Complex Expocentre of Ukraine (VDNG).



The head of state and the IOC president visited the locations of the urban park, which is the first part of a large-scale and modern sports cluster on the territory of the VDNG. This project is being implemented within the framework of the President's programs Big Construction and Healthy Ukraine. Original public domain image from Flickr